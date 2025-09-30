Superfan known as "Red Sox Jesus" says he was attacked by group near Fenway Park

"Red Sox Jesus" superfan says he was attacked near Fenway Park

A Red Sox superfan known as "Red Sox Jesus" says he was attacked and beaten by a group of men near Kenmore station after Sunday's game.

"They just started viciously, viciously beating me and they got me down on the ground on my back," said the fan, who is known for wearing his elaborate Jesus costume to Fenway Park.

The man, whose name is Chad, said he was riding his bike home when four men assaulted him.

"Next thing I know I get hit in my eye and my eye shuts off for a couple of minutes. I'm getting hit in the back of my head there's another guy over here, I am just getting hit by a bunch of dudes," Chad said.

"Red Sox Jesus" with mascots Wally and Tessie at Fenway Park. CBS Boston

He said the men shouted antisemitic slurs as they beat him, even though he is not Jewish. The attackers also stole his backpack, wallet and costume.

"I really hope we can get these guys to see justice because what they did to me just for thinking I was Jewish, imagine what they would do to a real Jewish person," Chad said.

Victim wants costume returned

The Jesus costume, he said, was a gift from his sister, who suffered a traumatic brain injury. He wears it to games in her honor.

"If somebody saw my costume, please, it means the world to me, because my sister gave it to me, it's not just any Jesus costume," he said.

Chad turned over a wallet left behind by one of the suspects to Boston police and said he is working with detectives to find those responsible.

"I know that they went into the MBTA station, and I know that we got one of their IDs and I'm hoping that one leads to all," Chad said.

Despite his injuries, Chad said he hopes to recover his costume and return to Fenway wearing it again soon.