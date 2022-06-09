Red Sox announce Father's Day contest for free Fenway tickets

BOSTON - Looking for the perfect Father's Day gift without having to spend a dime? The Red Sox are giving away free tickets to 10 lucky dads.

The team says all fans have to do is explain why their father is deserving of a special Father's Day outing at the ballpark.

Winners will get a pair of tickets to the Father's Day afternoon game on June 19 against the St. Louis Cardinals. They'll also receive a $100 gift card to the team store, and a meal at the State Street Pavilion or Dell Technologies clubs.

Fans can make their submissions at redsox.com/fathersdayout. Nominations will be accepted until this Saturday at 5 p.m., and winners will be notified on June 16.



