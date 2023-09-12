Red Sox drop Game 1 of doubleheader to Yankees, 3-2

BOSTON -- The Red Sox couldn't muster any walk-off magic against the Yankees Tuesday afternoon at Fenway Park, falling 3-2 despite having the bases loaded and one out in the bottom of the ninth. Boston now sits just one game ahead of New York in the AL East standings heading into Tuesday's nightcap.

The afternoon tilt was a makeup of Monday night's rainout at Fenway. Rafael Devers gave Boston a 1-0 lead with a solo homer in the fourth inning, his 30th home run of the season. The Red Sox added another run in the frame when Triston Casas scored on a Randy Vásquez wild pitch, making it 2-0.

Boston starter Nick Pivetta cruised through his first five innings, but was tagged for three runs by New York in the top of the sixth. Two batters after D.J. LeMahieu doubled in New York's first run, Gleyber Torres put the Yankees on top, 3-2, with a two-run single to right field.

Pivetta pitched 5.1 innings, striking out 10 while allowing three runs off four hits and one walk. He was tagged with the loss and dropped to 9-9 on the season.

Yankees reliever Clay Holmes walked three straight Boston batters to load the bases with one out in the bottom of the ninth, giving the Red Sox a chance to walk off with a win. But Alex Verdugo grounded into a 4-6-3 double play the end the game.

The Red Sox and Yankees will play again at 7:10 p.m.