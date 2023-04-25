Red Sox call up Enmanuel Valdez to replace injured Yu Chang

BOSTON -- Yu Chang is headed to the disabled list, and Enmanuel Valdez is getting another call to the big leagues.

The Red Sox announced on Tuesday that Chang has been placed on the 10-day injured list after suffering a left hamate fracture during Monday night's loss in Baltimore. Chang suffered the injury on a swing-and-miss in the seventh inning, leading to his immediate removal from the game.

That loss opens a roster spot for Valdez, who's getting the second big league call-up of his career. The 24-year-old, who joined the Red Sox organization in last year's Christian Vazquez trade, made his MLB debut on April 19 against the Twins. In that game, Valdez started at second base and went 2-for-4 at the plate.

In 14 games at Triple-A Worcester this season, he's hitting .184 with a .645 OPS while playing at second base.

Chang had been playing at shortstop, but considering Valdez has only played 17 innings at shortstop in his professional career, the Red Sox might slide Kiké Hernandez back to short in Chang's absence.