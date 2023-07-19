It's a Bello Day for the Red Sox

BOSTON -- The Red Sox dropped a game to the Athletics in Oakland on Tuesday night, but don't expect that one defeat to turn into a losing streak.

And that's not just because the A's are a glorified Triple-A team (though that will certainly help Boston's cause.) It's because Wednesday is a Bello Day for the Red Sox.

The Red Sox will send Brayan Bello to the mound to close out their three-game set against the Athletics. The 24-year-old has been Boston's best starter this season, and heads into Wednesday's rubber match in Oakland with a 7-5 record, a 3.14 ERA, and a 1.198 WHIP on the season.

The righty has been on a roll over his last six starts, going 4-1 with a 2.21 ERA while holding opposing hitters to a .208 average. He's allowed just 10 runs over his last 40.2 innings, with the Red Sox going 5-1 over that span.

Simply put, Bello has been everything the Red Sox have needed with Chris Sale, Garrett Whitlock, and Tanner Houck all on the IL. He's been their stopper and their ace, and has been as close to an automatic W as they come.

Boston has won 10 games this season when Bello has toed the rubber. The Sox will look to add another win to that total Wednesday afternoon in Oakland.