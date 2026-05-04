Boston Red Sox rally past Detroit Tigers 5-4

Payton Tolle pitched seven innings of two-run ball, Jarren Duran hit a three-run home run and the Boston Red Sox used a five-run seventh inning to beat the Detroit Tigers 5-4 on Monday night.

Tolle (1-1) struck out eight, giving up two runs, one hit and a walk to help the Red Sox take the opener of the series and earn his first win of the season.

Aroldis Chapman pitched a hitless ninth for his seventh save of the season and 373rd of his career.

Duran went 3 for 5 and drove in three runs, and Wilyer Abreu and Marcelo Mayer both finished with RBIs in a 12-hit night for Boston.

The Tigers opened the scoring in the sixth inning on Matt Vierling's two-run single. Vierling reached on a fielder's choice after third baseman Andruw Monasterio overthrew the catcher, scoring Colt Keith and Jahmai Jones for a 2-0 lead.

Duran responded in the seventh with a three-run homer to the opposite field wall that put the Red Sox up 3-2. His homer was the Red Sox's first opposite-field home run since April 1. Abreu followed with his RBI single, and Mayer drove Abreu in with a single of his own for a 5-2 Boston lead.

Detroit pulled within a run in the eighth after Dillon Dingler doubled to score Keith and Vierling, but that capped the game's scoring. The inning was also delayed by lightning for 25 minutes.

Ricky Vanasco (0-1) took the loss after giving up four runs in two-thirds of an inning.

Red Sox outfielder Roman Anthony left the game in his first at-bat with right wrist discomfort. Masataka Yoshida replaced Anthony in left field.

RHP Brayan Bello (1-4, 9.12 ERA) gets the start for Boston while LHP Framber Valdez (2-1, 3.35 ERA) takes the mound for the Tigers in the second game of the series.

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