Chapman earns 400th save, White homers as Red Sox beat Orioles for 4-game sweep

Aroldis Chapman notched his 400th career save, Eli White hit a three-run homer, and the Boston Red Sox capped a four-game sweep of the Baltimore Orioles with a 3-1 victory Sunday.

Chapman gave up a one-out single in the ninth before striking out Coby Mayo and Christian Encarnacion-Strand to become the ninth player in major league history to record 400 saves. The 38-year-old Chapman earned his first save in 2011 with Cincinnati and went on to have 10 seasons with 30 or more, including 33 this season.

Over his lengthy career, Chapman has totaled 24 saves against Baltimore. The lefty got one Friday night that started Boston on its sweep of the sinking Orioles.

Coming off two straight shutout losses, the Orioles used successive two-out doubles by Mayo and Encarnacion-Strand to take a 1-0 lead in the first inning.

In the second, with two outs and a runner on, Gunnar Henderson failed to make a backhand stab of a grounder to shortstop. White followed with a drive off Kyle Bradish that cleared the left-field wall.

Payton Tolle struck out 12 over six innings for Boston, allowing four hits and walking none.

Despite getting only four hits and failing to score an earned run, the Red Sox improved to a major league-best 33-17 since the All-Star break and tightened their hold on the second AL wild-card slot.

After closing August with a four-game winning streak to reach .500 for the first time since April, the Orioles have lost six straight to fall behind several teams in the race for the third and final AL wild-card spot.

It's Baltimore's longest skid since an eight-game slide last May, during which the team fired manager Brandon Hyde.

Up next

Red Sox: Patrick Sandoval is expected to start against the visiting LA Angels on Monday afternoon.

Orioles: Trevor Rogers takes the mound Monday afternoon in the opener of a three-game series against visiting Cleveland.