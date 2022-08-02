Red Sox acquire Eric Hosmer in trade with Padres

BOSTON -- After a flurry of moves on Monday night, the Boston Red Sox front office got right back to work on Tuesday.

Not long after Eric Hosmer invoked his no-trade clause during San Diego's trade negotiations for Juan Soto, the Red Sox acquired Hosmer from the Padres.

Jeff Sanders from the San Diego Union-Tribune first reported the news.

Hosmer is heading to Boston, per team source. — Jeff Sanders (@sdutSanders) August 2, 2022

The details of the deal weren't immediately reported, though it's expected that the Red Sox will be acquiring some prospects while taking on Hosmer's salary.

With Eric Hosmer out of the Juan Soto trade after rejecting a deal to Washington, the Boston Red Sox swooped in and will acquire him from San Diego, sources tell ESPN. The finances are unclear: Padres could pick up a chunk of money -- or could send along a prospect with Hosmer. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) August 2, 2022

Hosmer is in the middle of an eight-year, $144 contract, though he can opt out after this season. Hosmer is making $20 million this season, but is due just $13 million per year over the final three seasons of his deal.

A first baseman, Hosmer represents a massive upgrade for the Red Sox, who have utilized a platoon of Bobby Dalbec and Franchy Cordero at the position for the bulk of the season.

Hosmer is hitting .272 with a .727 OPS this year, with eight home runs and 40 RBIs. In his 12-year major league career, he owns a .277 batting average and .765 OPS. He's won four Gold Glove Awards (2013-15, 2017) and was an All-Star in 2016.