Recreation areas in Massachusetts and New Hampshire will see reduced summer hours due to federal hiring freeze
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers says the popular outdoor recreation areas it manages around lakes and dams in New England will see reduced hours and services this summer.
"Due to the federal hiring freeze, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, New England District Recreation Areas across New England will experience reduced hours, limited access to facilities, and significantly reduced services this summer," the agency said in a statement on Monday. "We appreciate your understanding as we work to serve you with limited staff."
There are 18 waterways, lakes and dams operated by the agency in Massachusetts and New Hampshire that offer recreational opportunities. The activities include fishing, boating, swimming, camping, hiking, hunting, picnicking and disc golf.
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers said permanent hire park rangers manage the dams and flood control program, but at the beginning of every year they hire summer rangers to manage recreational programs.
"Due to the hiring freeze, we are unable to hire the 'summer Rangers,'" the agency said. "We are prioritizing public safety over recreation."
Massachusetts recreation areas hit by hiring freeze
The recreation areas affected in Massachusetts are:
- Barre Falls Dam, Hubbardston
- Birch Hill Dam, Royalston
- Buffumville Lake, Charlton
- Cape Cod Canal
- Conant Brook Dam, Monson
- East Brimfield Lake, Fiskdale
- Hodges Village Dam, Oxford
- Knightville Dam, Huntington
- Littleville Lake, Huntington
- Tully Lake, Royalston
- West Hill Dam, Uxbridge
- Westville Lake, Southbridge
New Hampshire recreation areas hit by hiring freeze
The New Hampshire locations impacted are:
- Blackwater Dam, Webster
- Edward MacDowell Lake, Peterboro
- Franklin Falls Dam, Franklin
- Hopkinton-Everett Lakes, Contoocook
- Otter Brook Lake, Keene and Roxbury
- Surry Mountain Lake, Surry
It's not clear yet exactly how each destination will be affected this summer.
"We are currently assessing each recreation site individually to determine what services and hours of operation can safely be supported under existing staffing levels," Adam Durando, the deputy chief of operations for New England District, told WBZ-TV in a statement.
Visitors are encouraged to check their local recreation area's website and follow the Corps. on social media for the latest site-specific updates.
Federal hiring freeze
President Trump signed an executive order on Jan. 20 to freeze the hiring of federal civilian employees. He has said the federal workforce is too big and filled with "people that are unnecessary," though experts have said the number of government workers has not grown much since 1980.
In February, about 1,000 employees were laid off across the National Park Service as part of efforts to cut the size of the federal workforce.