Dive teams search for man in Newbury river

NEWBURY - A recovery mission is underway after a man was swept up by a raging river in Newbury Thursday night.

A good Samaritan put his own life in danger to try and rescue the man stranded in the Parker River, but the conditions were too dangerous. Now police say this is a recovery mission.

Newbury first responders say they got an urgent 911 call at about 6:40 p.m. for a man stuck in the rapid-moving high-water current.

The good Samaritan's family says a neighbor banged on their door, yelling that they saw a man in trouble. So, 46-year-old Jeffrey Nagle ran and jumped in the river, trying to rescue the victim, but he couldn't reach him. Nagle got himself out of the freezing water before he became a victim himself.

Dive teams say they know where the victim is in the water. The effort now is to recover the victim as best as possible.

Nagle's mother says the victim was desperately clinging to a tree limb in the river.

"He went in the river to try to get him, but he was maybe I don't know three feet from him, and he couldn't grab him, and he kept yelling 'let go'. I think he was holding onto the tree that went across the river," Sue Nagle said. "So, my son ran home to get a ladder and when he got back, he was, you know. He had drowned."

Investigators are still trying to figure out how the victim ended up in the water, but they say the river is really angry right now with all the recent rain, and it's not safe.