Driver faces charges after rollover crash caught on camera in Barnstable

Reading man faces charges after chase, crash in Barnstable
BARNSTABLE - A Reading man is facing charges after he allegedly led Barnstable police on a chase that ended in a crash early Wednesday.

Police said a Barnstable officer tried to stop an Audi Q7 on Route 132 because it was driving erratically just after 3 a m. 

The driver, later identified by police as 48-year-old Kenneth Brickhouse, wouldn't stop. Moments later, the car ran off Route 6A, rolled over and crashed. It was recorded on a doorbell camera nearby. 

Police said Brickhouse ran away, but they caught him a short time later.

He was taken to Cape Cod Hospital where he was treated for what they said are minor injuries. Brickhouse now faces several charges.

First published on August 10, 2022 / 1:35 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

