Driver faces charges after rollover crash caught on camera in Barnstable
BARNSTABLE - A Reading man is facing charges after he allegedly led Barnstable police on a chase that ended in a crash early Wednesday.
Police said a Barnstable officer tried to stop an Audi Q7 on Route 132 because it was driving erratically just after 3 a m.
The driver, later identified by police as 48-year-old Kenneth Brickhouse, wouldn't stop. Moments later, the car ran off Route 6A, rolled over and crashed. It was recorded on a doorbell camera nearby.
Police said Brickhouse ran away, but they caught him a short time later.
He was taken to Cape Cod Hospital where he was treated for what they said are minor injuries. Brickhouse now faces several charges.
