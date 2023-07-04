Woman killed in apparent murder-suicide at Raynham home

RAYNHAM – A woman was killed early Tuesday morning in what police say was an apparent murder-suicide at a home in Raynham.

Around 2 a.m., police received 911 calls from a woman who had been shot, as well as from another tenant of a home on Ruth Ellen Road.

Police found 30-year-old Tatiana Tavares dead inside the home, along with the alleged shooter, 43-year-old Scott Swale of Easton. According to police, Swale died by suicide.

Initial investigation shows Swale appeared to have broken into the home by shattering a sliding door, police said. He then allegedly shot Tavares while she was lying on a bedroom upstairs.

Raynham police said the two had been in an "on again, off again relationship" for about a year.