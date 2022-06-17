Ray Allen and Paul Pierce at TD Garden for Celtics-Warriors Game 6

BOSTON -- In need of a Game 6 win to keep their title hopes alive, the Boston Celtics are looking to get a little boost from some former champs.

Two of the Celtics' Big 3 from the franchise's 2008 championship team are at TD Garden for Thursday night's Game 6 against the Warriors: Paul Pierce and Ray Allen.

Pierce is no stranger to TD Garden since retiring from the NBA, and has been spotted a few times during Boston's current postseason run. But he's bringing Allen along for the ride tonight, as the Celtics look to stave off elimination and force a Game 7.

There was a time when Allen was not welcomed in Boston, after he left the Celtics to sign with the Heat in 2012. Kevin Garnett wouldn't even talk to Allen for years following his defection to Miami.

But the hatchet was buried with Allen recently, as he was at TD Garden in March for Garnett's jersey retirement ceremony. Having the former Celtics champ in the house Thursday night should give the building some good vibes heading into a must-win game for the Celtics.

Fellow 2008 champs Eddie House and Glen Davis are also at TD Garden for Thursday night's game. Patriots owner Robert Kraft, along with New England safety Devin McCourty and running back Damien Harris, and several members of the Boston Bruins -- including Patrice Bergeron and Charlie McAvoy -- are also in attendance.

Rory McIlroy is also at the game, fresh off completing Round 1 of the U.S. Open at The Country Club in Brookline. Gucci Mane, G-Eazy, and Dave Matthews round out the list of celebrities in attendance.