Large party in Randolph leads to 4 arrests

RANDOLPH – Officers from several towns were needed to break up a party late Saturday night in Randolph.

There was a large response on Reservoir Drive around 9:30 p.m.

Randolph Police said they received several reports about loud music and parking issues.

Because of the size of the crowd, police called for mutual aid.

Four arrests were made.

Randolph Police said on that there were no injuries reported.

It took about two hours to clear everyone from the neighborhood.