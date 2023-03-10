$50,000 reward offered for information in Randolph letter carrier robbery

RANDOLPH — Randolph police are offering a reward of up to $50,000 for any information regarding the man responsible for robbing a letter carrier on Wednesday.

The robbery occurred at around 2 p.m. on Wednesday on Canton Street. The letter carrier was allegedly approached from behind by the suspect and then robbed. The suspect fled on foot and the carrier was left unharmed.

Police described the suspect as a Black male, around 5'7", seen wearing a black puffer jacket, black hoodie, and white sneakers.

Police are offering a reward of up to $50,000 for information regarding the suspect of a letter carrier robbery in Randolph on Wednesday, March 8. United States Postal Service

A reward of up to $50,000 will be given to anyone with information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the suspect. Anyone with any information is asked to call investigators at 1-877-876-2455, say "law enforcement," and mention the case number, NO. 3989020, to operators. All information given to investigators will remain confidential.

Robbing a USPS letter carrier is a federal offense and perpetrators can face up to 10 years in prison.

The incident is currently under investigation by the U.S. Postal Inspection Service and the Randolph Police Department.