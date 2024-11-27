Rain impacting Thanksgiving football games, road races in Massachusetts

TAUNTON - Mother Nature is trying to put a wrench in Thanksgiving traditions like football and other big events, but the expected wet weather is not dampening most spirits.

In Taunton, the showdown between the Taunton Tigers and the Milford Scarlet Hawks has been a Thanksgiving tradition going four years strong.

"I think it's a big game because we're keeping up with our Tiger tradition and I think it's important to all the seniors this being their last game together and it's a great way to celebrate everyone's Thanksgiving," said cheerleader Reileigh Carter.

Thanksgiving game moved to Wednesday

But this year the lights are on a day earlier since Mother Nature put a twist in the plans. The torrential rain moving in Thanksgiving Day forced the game to be moved up to Wednesday night.

The Taunton vs. Milford Thanksgiving high school football game was moved to Wednesday due to rain. CBS Boston

It's a bittersweet move for senior football mom Melissa Gilfoy. "I'm a little upset; it's his last game of, ever and it's a tradition to have it on Thanksgiving and we've played in the rain and the storms and the bad weather, so it's just kind of upsetting that it's their last game," said Gilfoy.

But given the big turnout on Thanksgiving Eve, some band parents didn't mind. "It's a little different being on a Wednesday night but tomorrow morning we'll probably be happy that we were here tonight," said dad Gregory Gay.

Milford beat Taunton 42-41 Wednesday night.

Wilmington and Tewksbury are going to gamble with the rain to keep the 91st rivalry on Thanksgiving. "We'll be fine, you make adjustments," said Tewksbury Athletic Director Ron Drouin. "You make good memories for them."

Feaster Five Road Race in Andover

In Andover, it's still a turkey trot for 7,000 runners in the 37th annual Feaster Five Road Race, even if the run is a washout.

"We had one year when it was like the wind chills were down below zero. That was tough," said volunteer Will Meredith.

Even though traditions have been twisted, they're trying to not let the rain, rain on their Thanksgiving parades.

"I think it was good to have it today, instead of tomorrow," said Carter. "I think it's very beneficial because we can also spend time with our family tomorrow.

"Sleep in, stay warm," laughed Gilfoy.

The Feaster Five is set to begin at 8 a.m. on Thanksgiving.