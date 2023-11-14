Raiders claim Jack Jones off waivers, reuniting him with head coach Antonio Pierce

FOXBORO -- Bill Belichick said on Tuesday that he felt it was time to move on from Jack Jones. The Las Vegas Raiders will now take a chance on the troubled cornerback.

The Patriots waived Jones on Monday, and the Raiders quickly claimed him off waivers on Tuesday, according to NFL Network's Mike Garfolo. The move reunites Jones with Raiders interim head coach Antonio Pierce, who coached Jones in high school and then again in college at Arizona State.

Jones had a solid rookie season for the Patriots after the team drafted him in the fourth round of the 2022 NFL Draft. His draft stock dropped following some off- and on-the-field issues at UCS and Arizona State, but it looked like Belichick's gamble would pay off when Jones emerged as one of the team's top corners. His season ended early though when he landed on IR in late December, and Jones was then suspended by the team for reportedly being late to rehab sessions.

Both sides moved on from that issue, but more trouble followed Jones into his second NFL season. He was arrested in June after he was caught with two loaded guns and ammunition in his carry-on at Logan Airport. He eventually reached a plea deal and the charges were dropped.

But Jones started the 2023 season on IR with a hamstring injury, and he was not the same player when he returned. He was benched for the start of New England's loss to the Washington Commanders two weeks ago after missing curfew the night before the game, and was seemingly benched again for last weekend's loss to the Colts in Germany.

A day later, the Patriots decided it was time to move on from Jones.

Now he's getting another chance in Las Vegas. The Raiders are 5-5 on the season, and have won two straight games under Pierce, who took over after Las Vegas fired head coach Josh McDaniels.