Rafael Devers becomes youngest player to reach 200 homers for Red Sox

BOSTON -- Rafael Devers made some Red Sox history on Sunday, becoming the youngest player in franchise history to reach 200 home runs.

Devers demolished a three-run homer off Arizona Diamondbacks starter Merrill Kelly in the fourth inning on Sunday, sending a Merrill sinker 414 feet into the stands in centerfield at Fenway Park. The blast gave Boston a 4-0 lead at the time.

Devers became just the 11th player to hit 200 home runs for the Red Sox, but no one did it faster than the Dominican slugger. Devers hit his 200th round-tripper at the age of just 27 years and 306 days, beating out the previous record held by Jim Rice, who reached 200 homers at 28 years and 62 days old.

Devers is just the 31st player in MLB history to hit 200 home runs before turning 28. Bryce Harper, Mike Trout, Manny Machado, and Giancarlo Stanton are the only active MLB players to accomplish that feat. Devers is just the 10th player ever to accumulate at least 200 homers and 250 doubles and also own an .850 OPS at the age of 27 or younger.

Here's a look at who Devers is joining in the Red Sox' 200-homer club:

Players to hit 200 HR for the Red Sox:



521 Ted Williams

483 David Ortiz

452 Carl Yastrzemski

382 Jim Rice

379 Dwight Evans

274 Manny Ramírez

230 Mo Vaughn

223 Bobby Doerr

222 Jimmie Foxx

210 Rico Petrocelli

200 Rafael Devers — J.P. Long (@SoxNotes) August 25, 2024

Sunday's blast is just another footnote in an incredible season for the Boston third baseman. It was the 28th homer of the season for Devers, who is on pace to send 35 baseballs out of the ballpark this season, just three off his career-high of 38 homers during the 2021 season. Devers is slashing .293/.373/.579 for the year with 33 doubles and 80 RBI.

The three-run homer was Devers' only hit on Sunday, as the Red Sox lost to the Diamondbacks, 7-5.