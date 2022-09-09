Watch CBS News
Queen Elizabeth II condolence book available for public to sign at Boston's JFK Library

JFK Library offers public condolence book for Queen Elizabeth II
BOSTON - A museum in Boston is honoring Queen Elizabeth II on Friday, one day after her death.

The JFK Library is inviting people to sign a condolence book in honor of the late monarch. 

The library also shared a gift from the queen to former President John F. Kennedy - a signed photo gifted during the president's visit to Buckingham Palace in 1961.

elizabeth-kennedy-library.jpg
The signed photo Queen Elizabeth II gifted to President John F. Kenneddy when he visited Buckingham Palace JFK Library

The queen met 13 American presidents during her lifetime.

The library will open at 10 a.m. for anyone who wants to sign the condolence book. 

The British Consulate in Boston will also have a condolence book at the Old North Church from Monday through Wednesday. 

