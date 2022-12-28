Brothers create Purpose Locker to provide hygiene products for those in need

ATTLEBORO - Two brothers have come up with a way to help people going through tough times.

Alex Crisman and his brother Tony Sgro created the Purpose Locker at the Cameron Recovery Center in Attleboro.

"We just started noticing people were out on the street more. There were more people that needed help from others. They were sitting in front of stores doing whatever and my brother (and I thought), we should do something to help these people," Crisman told WBZ-TV.

They started by handing out bags of hygiene products and other items to people in need.

"We thought, how can we help differently? Everywhere you go, you can find shelters, you can find pantries, nowhere offers hygiene. So how are these people going to re-enter into society," Sgro said.

And that's where the next step happened - they built the Purpose Locker. It's stocked with all the hygiene products one would need and also, on the side, there's a listing of jobs that people can apply for.

"We are looking to help as much as we can with what we've got and if this is all we've got, why not use every space that we can," Sgro told WBZ.

For Alex and Tony, this is just the beginning. They hope to put up more lockers in different locations that are in need all over Massachusetts.

"That day that we opened I think was probably the best feeling for both my brother and I. I personally remember tearing up. I think he did too, a little bit," Crisman said. "It's just a super, amazing feeling."

