Two people face animal cruelty charges after police in Rutland, Massachusetts, rescued a 5-week-old puppy found in a dumpster Thursday morning.

Police say if it wasn't for a good Samaritan who heard what sounded like whimpering, it could have been a very different outcome for the puppy found in the dumpster on 176 Maple Street. Investigators say she had been there since Wednesday night.

It was those tiny cries for help that led officers seen on bodycam video digging through garbage to zero in on a black trash bag.

Inside that tied-up trash bag was something no one expected to find in a dumpster: a 5-week-old puppy still alive and shivering in the cold.

"The fact that they were able to hear it and respond so quickly is miraculous, honestly," said Rutland Police Detective Jacob Deschamps.

Clothes meant for donation were used to keep the little puppy warm.

"It would have been terrible," said Detective Deschamps. "I can't think of anything more defenseless than a 5-to-6-week-old Shih Tzu puppy. They depend on us for so much, and it would not have survived there much longer, I don't think."

Police say a clue inside the trash bag helped them track down the suspects. It was a child's piece of homework with his or her name on it, which led to the parents.

A puppy left in a dumpster was rescued by police in Rutland, Massachusetts. CBS Boston

Detective Deschamps helped execute the search warrant to the apartment where police found five more puppies and their mom.

The owners surrendered them to animal control, but it's still a mystery to detectives why that little puppy was dumped.

"That's one of the more frustrating aspects of this job; a lot of the time we can figure out the when, the where, and the how, but the why is sometimes elusive to us," Deschamps said. "We don't know why right now."

But because a good Samaritan refused to ignore the puppy's cries, the little lady, plus her brother and sisters, have a second chance at life.

"It's a good win and those are hard to come by," said Detective Deschamps. "So, this is a very good story for us, we're very happy that all the puppies are unharmed and are going to be going to good homes. It's a good reminder of why we do this job."

The puppy is expected to make a full recovery, and all the other puppies already have future homes lined up.