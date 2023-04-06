Here's where homeowners pay the most — and least — in property taxes

Home prices fall for 7th straight month U.S. home prices drop for 7th straight month 05:45

Homeowners in the South are paying some of the lowest property taxes in the nation, according to data from LendingTree.

The personal finance website analyzed the median property taxes residents pay in the 50 largest metropolitan areas between 2019 and 2021. The research found that residents in Birmingham, Alabama; New Orleans; and Memphis, Tennessee, pay less than $2,000 in annual property taxes on average, whether the home has a mortgage or not. By contrast, homeowners in cities with the priciest real estate, such as New York; San Jose, California; and San Francisco pay upwards of $7,000 a year.

Overall, property taxes rose 3.6% on single family homes in 2022, with the average tax on a single family home rising $3,901, according to real estate data provider ATTOM.

Here's how property taxes in your area compare to homeowners across the nation, according to LendingTree.

Birmingham, Alabama

Residents of the Magic City paid the lowest annual property taxes of all 50 metropolitan areas.

Homes with a mortgage: $1,152

Homes without a mortgage: $774

All homes: $995

New Orleans

Homes with a mortgage: $1,733

Homes without a mortgage: $1,174

All homes: $1,506

Memphis, Tennessee

Homes with a mortgage: $1,810

Homes without a mortgage: $1,372

All homes: $1,672

Louisville, Kentucky

Homes with a mortgage: $1,847

Homes without a mortgage: $1,575

All homes: $1,765

Phoenix

Homes with a mortgage: $1,803

Homes without a mortgage: $1,681

All homes: $1,769

Indianapolis

Homes with a mortgage: $1,874

Homes without a mortgage: $1,612

All homes: $1,804

Las Vegas

Homes with a mortgage: $1,839

Homes without a mortgage: $1,823

All homes: $1,835

Nashville, Tennessee

Homes with a mortgage: $1,869

Homes without a mortgage: $1,892

All homes: $1,877

Oklahoma City

Homes with a mortgage: $2,099

Homes without a mortgage: $1,569

All homes: $1,884

Charlotte, North Carolina

Homes with a mortgage: $2,146

Homes without a mortgage: $1,646

All homes: $1,986

Jacksonville, Florida

Homes with a mortgage: $2,302

Homes without a mortgage: $1,906

All homes: $2,174

Tampa, Florida

Homes with a mortgage: $2,546

Homes without a mortgage: $1,607

All homes: $2,178

Richmond, Virginia

Homes with a mortgage: $2,200

Homes without a mortgage: $2,196

All homes: $2,199

Orlando, Florida

Homes with a mortgage: $2,548

Homes without a mortgage: $1,994

All homes: $2,387

Virginia Beach, Virginia

Homes with a mortgage: $2,418

Homes without a mortgage: $2,446

All homes: $2,426

Salt Lake City

Homes with a mortgage: $2,447

Homes without a mortgage: $2,611

All homes: $2,492

Atlanta

Homes with a mortgage: $2,768

Homes without a mortgage: $1,801

All homes: $2,528

Raleigh, North Carolina

Homes with a mortgage: $2,679

Homes without a mortgage: $2,298

All homes: $2,586

St. Louis

Homes with a mortgage: $2,759

Homes without a mortgage: $2,485

All homes: $2,668

Pittsburgh

Homes with a mortgage: $2,936

Homes without a mortgage: $2,301

All homes: $2,671

Denver

Homes with a mortgage: $2,707

Homes without a mortgage: $2,615

All homes: $2,682

Cincinnati

Homes with a mortgage: $2,842

Homes without a mortgage: $2,419

All homes: $2,696

Kansas City, Missouri

Homes with a mortgage: $2,856

Homes without a mortgage: $2,471

All homes: $2,729

Detroit

Homes with a mortgage: $3,389

Homes without a mortgage: $2,657

All homes: $3,086

Cleveland

Homes with a mortgage: $3,371

Homes without a mortgage: $3,067

All homes: $3,264

Miami

Homes with a mortgage: $3,620

Homes without a mortgage: $2,770

All homes: $3,276

Minneapolis

Homes with a mortgage: $3,526

Homes without a mortgage: $3,466

All homes: $3,507

Riverside, California

Homes with a mortgage: $3,821

Homes without a mortgage: $2,601

All homes: $3,525

Baltimore

Homes with a mortgage: $3,636

Homes without a mortgage: $3,391

All homes: $3,567

Columbus, Ohio

Homes with a mortgage: $3,737

Homes without a mortgage: $3,139

All homes: $3,568

Sacramento, California

Homes with a mortgage: $4,264

Homes without a mortgage: $3,144

All homes: $3,924

San Antonio

Homes with a mortgage: $4,630

Homes without a mortgage: $2,829

All homes: $3,941

Milwaukee

Homes with a mortgage: $4,083

Homes without a mortgage: $3,958

All homes: $4,033

Buffalo, New York

Homes with a mortgage: $4,486

Homes without a mortgage: $3,611

All homes: $4,145

Portland, Oregon

Homes with a mortgage: $4,228

Homes without a mortgage: $4,327

All homes: $4,258

Houston

Homes with a mortgage: $5,120

Homes without a mortgage: $3,312

All homes: $4,381

Providence, Rhode Island

Homes with a mortgage: $4,542

Homes without a mortgage: $4,365

All homes: $4,488

Washington, D.C.

Homes with a mortgage: $4,610

Homes without a mortgage: $4,537

All homes: $4,592

Philadelphia

Homes with a mortgage: $4,859

Homes without a mortgage: $4,160

All homes: $4,635

Dallas

Homes with a mortgage: $5,754

Homes without a mortgage: $3,740

All homes: $5,106

San Diego

Homes with a mortgage: $5,726

Homes without a mortgage: $3,713

All homes: $5,197

Los Angeles

Homes with a mortgage: $5,848

Homes without a mortgage: $3,812

All homes: $5,214

Seattle

Homes with a mortgage: $5,380

Homes without a mortgage: $5,521

All homes: $5,417

Chicago

Homes with a mortgage: $6,039

Homes without a mortgage: $5,240

All homes: $5,776

Hartford, Connecticut

Homes with a mortgage: $5,921

Homes without a mortgage: $5,691

All homes: $5,843

Boston

Homes with a mortgage: $6,222

Homes without a mortgage: $6,294

All homes: $6,244

Austin, Texas

Homes with a mortgage: $6,747

Homes without a mortgage: $5,504

All homes: $6,397

San Francisco

Homes with a mortgage: $8,422

Homes without a mortgage: $5,278

All homes: $7,335

San Jose, California

Homes with a mortgage: $10,000

Homes without a mortgage: $5,816

All homes: $8,858

New York

Homes with a mortgage: $9,342

Homes without a mortgage: $8,669

All homes: $9,091