Massachusetts man dies by apparent suicide as police serve warrant for child sexual abuse material

A Princeton, Massachusetts man who worked at after-school programs in two towns died by apparent suicide as police attempted to serve a search warrant for child sexual abuse material.

In a news conference on Friday, Massachusetts State Police Col. Geoffrey Noble said 67-year-old John Buffington worked at an after-school program in Princeton and previously worked in the town of Lincoln.

On Thursday night, State Police along with members of the U.S. Secret Service Cyber Task Force and Princeton Police attempted to serve the search warrant at Buffington's Princeton home.

"As officers announced themselves at the door, Mr. Buffington fled into a garage, where he subsequently died by apparent self-inflicted gunshot," Col. Noble said.

"Disturbing material" found in home

Inside the home, officers found evidence of child sexual abuse material and other "disturbing material," Noble said. Officers also found sexually explicit material that involved pictures of at least one child who was known to the suspect.

State Police said the search warrant was issued after receiving tips from an electronic service provider to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

Buffington had been working as an after-school instructor for classes in woodworking, primitive skills and kite-making through the Princeton Recreation Department. He previously worked at an after-school program in Lincoln until 2014.

Noble said at this time, there is no evidence that any child Buffington came into contact with has been harmed.

"I can assure you that we will be working with our local, state and federal partners to better understand the scope of Buffington's activities, and to ensure that any parties affected by Buffington in his role as a community member of trust are identified and receive appropriate services," Col. Geoffrey Noble said.

Any families with concerns are urged to call the Child Advocacy Center of Worcester County at 774-317-2132 or the Child Advocacy Center of Middlesex County at 781-897-8400.