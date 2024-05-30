Princess Kate to skip major U.K. military event in London over 2 months after announcing cancer treatment

Princess Kate to miss public event next month Princess Kate to miss public event next month as cancer treatment continues 01:52

London - Catherine, the Princess of Wales, will not return to her public duties to attend a major British military event in early June after being diagnosed with cancer earlier this year and undergoing chemotherapy. Her father-in-law, King Charles III, who's still undergoing treatment for cancer, will attend the Trooping the Color parade soon after, but will ride in a car instead of on horseback.

Last week, a spokesperson for Kensington Palace said Princess Kate was "not expected to return to work until it's cleared by her medical team," but gave no indication of when that might be.

An official confirmed to CBS News on Thursday that Kate would not attend the Colonel's Review on June 8, which is a formal dress rehearsal for the Trooping the Color parade that takes place exactly a week later in central London.

Kate announced that she was receiving "preventive chemotherapy" in March after being diagnosed with an unspecified form of cancer, which she said was discovered during an abdominal surgery a couple months earlier.

King Charles resumed his public engagements a few weeks ago as his treatment continues, though Buckingham Palace said some would be postponed as the U.K. heads for general elections in early July.

Charles paused most of his engagements in February after his diagnosis.