Powerball jackpot rises to $825 million for Saturday night drawing
BOSTON - The Powerball jackpot grew to $825 million Friday, a day before the next drawing.
The one-time all cash option now stands at $410.2 million.
This is the second largest jackpot in Powerball history and the fifth-largest prize in U.S. lottery history.
There have been 36 drawings in a row without a grand prize winner.
Powerball tickets are $2 each. Drawings are held every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday.
The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292 million.
