Potholes causing problems for drivers across Massachusetts

From giant craters in Newton, to sinkhole size tire busters in Brighton, potholes are popping up in cities and towns across Massachusetts. "It's pretty bad, just driving back and forth in the neighborhood trying to get around the craters," said Susan Higgins of Watertown.

Now that temperatures are climbing and the ground is beginning to thaw, potholes have become the bane of almost every driver on the road.

On Norwood Ave in Newton, cars swerved at the last minute to avoid a pothole and some even crossed the double line to protect their cars.

It's a busy time at Sullivan Tire on North Beacon Street in Watertown.

"Sometimes you'll get a pothole big enough where you actually blow out both [tires] on the right side of your car," said David Velazquez of Sullivan Tire.

Velazquez says tire repairs from pothole damage are a common thing this time of season.

"It keeps us busy," Velazquez said. "A lot of tire repairs, a lot of tire alignments, even rims being cracked because of potholes."

There are some cases when a city or town might be responsible for paying for damage caused by potholes. It often depends on whether the community was aware of the issue. It's always best to check to avoid paying for damage to your car.

Ned Moan said his son's car became the victim of a massive pothole, which is why he's replacing all of his tires. "My son was driving his car through Watertown Square at Galen Street to get on the Mass Pike and ran into a pothole that was very deep, and the tire just practically exploded," Moan said.

Susan Higgins says some roads are so bad potholes are almost impossible to miss. "I probably will get a new alignment at the end of the season once they start fixing the roads," Higgins said.