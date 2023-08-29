Positive injury developments for Patriots rookies Christian Gonzalez, Demario Douglas

BOSTON -- The Patriots hit the practice field on Tuesday with two positive developments for a pair of rookies recovering from minor injuries.

First-round cornerback Christian Gonzalez was present on Tuesday, after he had been absent for Sunday's practice. The 21-year-old suffered some sort of lower-leg injury last Wednesday at practice and did not play in the preseason finale in Tennessee on Friday night.

And sixth-round receiver Demario "Pop" Douglas was present with a regular jersey on, after shedding the red non-contact jersey he had been wearing. Douglas reportedly has been dealing with a shoulder injury.

Rookie WR Demario Douglas was no longer in a red non-contact jersey at #Patriots practice on Tuesday. — Evan Lazar (@ezlazar) August 29, 2023

Rookie cornerback Isaiah Bolden, whose concussion in Green Bay caused a frightening scene that led to the early ending of that preseason game, was also seen participating on the conditioning field for the first time, according to Phil Perry.

Good news on a couple of Patriots rookies:



Demario Douglas is out of the red non-contact jersey.



Isaiah Bolden was not participating but was working out on the upper field with PUP designees Trey Flowers and Cody Davis. I haven’t seen him out there since his concussion in GB. — Phil Perry (@PhilAPerry) August 29, 2023

The Patriots won't be releasing injury reports until next week, ahead of their Week 1 game against the Eagles. For now though, the injury news appears to be trending in a positive direction.