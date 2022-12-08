Portsmouth Police now have their own trading cards

PORTSMOUTH, N.H. - Portsmouth Police are reaching out to the community with their own trading cards.

This is the fifth edition, featuring 28 new photos and several recent hires, from the Portsmouth Police Department.

Portsmouth Police Officer Laurel Fisher and hawk Ziggy. Portsmouth Police Department

The trading cards were a tradition in the 1990s before they went on a 20-year hiatus. The tradition was brought back in 2016 by Community Outreach Coordinator Detective Rochelle Jones. The back of the cards include a biography about the officer.

Portsmouth Police Chief Mark Newport's first card since becoming chief. Portsmouth Police Department

Police officers generally carry the cards with them and will give them out if asked. They are also available at the police station, and residents can email or write to the officers to request their cards. The public is asked not to interrupt a police officer who is responding to a call to ask for a card.

Portsmouth K-9 Patrol Officer Bill Werner & K-9 Frankie pose together in Prescott Park. Frankie also has his own card. Portsmouth Police Department

The goal of the trading cards is to help the public interact with the police in a positive way. The department is also giving away one VIP package that includes an entire set of cars, a display case, a ride in a police car and a tour of the station. The winner must ask the "mystery officer" for a card and their card must have a star on the back. The department said the contest is aimed at 6- to 12-year-olds but is open to anyone. The contest ends December 31.

Portsmouth Detective Rochelle Jones dressed as her favorite superhero, Wonder Woman. Portsmouth Police Department

The cards were funded by a community grant.