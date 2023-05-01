Hostile political climate taking toll on mental health of LGBTQ youth, study finds

BOSTON — The nonprofit organization, The Trevor Project, surveyed more than 28,000 LGBTQ people ages 13-24 and found that nearly one-third said their mental health was poor most of the time or always due to legislation and policies targeting the LGBTQ community around the country.

Nearly two-thirds of respondents said that hearing about potential state and local laws banning people from discussing LGBTQ people at school, referred to by many as "Don't Say Gay," made their mental health "a lot worse".

More than 40% say they have seriously considered attempting suicide. And more than half who wanted help couldn't find it.

There are currently 469 anti-LGBTQ bills under consideration in statehouses across the nation.