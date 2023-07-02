Police searching for hit-and-run driver who critically injured motorcycle passenger

BOSTON – Police are looking for the driver involved in a hit-and-run crash in Boston that left a motorcycle passenger with life-threatening injuries.

It happened Sunday just before 2 a.m.

Massachusetts State Police said a driver in a 2023 Honda Accord hit a motorcycle on the Arborway at South Street in Boston. The motorcycle passenger suffered life-threatening injuries.

An initial investigation shows the driver of the Accord made an illegal left turn from the Arborway to South Street and crashed into the motorcycle, which was on the eastbound side of the road.

Both the driver and passenger on the motorcycle were ejected. It does not appear that either man was wearing a helmet.

State police said the Accord driver took off driving south after the crash.

The passenger of the motorcycle was rushed to Beth Israel Medical Deaconess in critical condition. The driver was taken to Brigham and Women's Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.