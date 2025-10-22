Recruits subjected to freezing temps, bullying at East Falmouth Police Academy, investigation finds

A state report into allegations of misconduct at the East Falmouth Police Academy has revealed multiple incidents where investigators allege that student recruits were subjected to bullying and unprofessional behavior in a "harmful environment" that landed two recruits in the hospital.

The Municipal Police Training Committee, or MPTC, which is in charge of police officer training across the state, became aware of the allegations in February after multiple police departments complained of physical injuries to their recruits and damage to their recruits' equipment.

The Academy's Director, Christopher Donelan, and Coordinator, Ed Dunne, along with all of the staff instructors were put on leave last spring pending the investigation.

"Shock and awe" experience

According to the newly released investigative report, Donelan told investigators that he wanted to give the student recruits a "shock and awe" experience.

On February 7, the report states, student officers were made to stand in a freezing parking lot at 5:20am while cruiser drove around with their lights and sirens blaring, while playing "Metallica-style" music. During that incident, staff instructors allegedly stomped in puddles on the ground, getting the recruits wet.

In another incident on February 21, the report states that student officers were made to do burpees, army crawls, and other maneuvers up and down a hill in 32-degree weather. The report states the students were in their khaki uniforms and had no cold weather gear. Instructors allegedly pushed the recruits faces into the ground. The report states that one staff instructor yelled, "Keep your head down or you'll be shot! There are flying bullets up here!"

2 recruits sent to hospital

On that day, the report states that two student officers were sent to the hospital, one with a sprained ankle, one with dehydration and exhaustion. The Municipal Police Training Committee was never notified of the hospitalizations. The report states that recruits were also told to soak themselves with their water bottles in freezing weather and stay in their uniforms for the day.

Student officers were also allegedly denied bathroom breaks, forcing some to go to the bathroom in shower stalls.

In yet another incident, the report states that officers were told to dump the bags of the entire class. During the bag dumping, a female recruit's underwear was taken out. It was reported that the staff instructors made comments about the nature and style of the underwear to the entire class.

In statement released to WBZ Wednesday, Colonel Rick Rathbun, the Executive Director of MPTC wrote, "The misconduct at the East Falmouth Academy was unacceptable and inconsistent with our mission and core values. We acted decisively to suspend those responsible, revoke instructor certifications as warranted, and implement reforms to strengthen oversight."

Academy Director Christopher Donelan, Coordinator Ed Dunne, and five instructors have all been fired from their jobs.