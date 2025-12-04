Polar Express train ride brings magical North Pole journey to the Cape, "The bell still rings for me"

The summer crowds are long gone on Cape Cod. The beaches across Massachusetts are empty. Even the birds have flown south. But Buzzards Bay still has a story to tell, because this time of year, it turns into the North Pole.

Every holiday season, the Polar Express Train Ride returns to the Cape Cod Central Railroad, and making the magic happen is no small feat. Preparations begin before Halloween, and it takes a cast of nearly 200 employees to pull it off. They're conductors, elves, dancing chefs, and performers who sing, improvise, and bring the beloved Tom Hanks movie to life.

Kaylene Jablecki is the railroad's vice president of passenger operations and the woman behind the holiday magic.

"Growing up, I was called 'memory maker mom' because I always wanted to make magical memories with my kids. Now I get to help other families do that. I have a fabulous team that helps to pull this off," Jablecki told WBZ-TV. "There are so many different pieces to pulling off the Polar Express."

Once passengers settle into their seats, the Polar Express story unfolds all around them. The train is a stage, and under Jablecki's direction, not a single detail is missed. Dancing chefs move down the aisles serving hot chocolate and shortbread cookies, while the conductors punch each golden ticket with the passenger's first initial. Performers sing, improvise with kids, and keep the spirit of the story alive through every car.

A boy enjoys the Polar Express Train Ride on the Cape Cod Central Railroad in November 2025. CBS Boston

"When I was pregnant, this is what I imagined. We've had the tickets since May, and he was born in April," said one mom on board.

"It allows people to get away even for a moment, even for an hour-and-a-half train ride. To get away from the chaos of everyday life, the stress of paying bills, the sick kids," Jablecki said. "You hear the laughter in the background. People are having a blast."

Santa and elves greet the Polar Express Train Ride on the Cape Cod Central Railroad in November 2025. CBS Boston

Even the snow at this North Pole is local, made from crushed Cape Cod seashells, adding a coastal twist to the holiday magic. And waiting on the sparkling surface is the man everyone came to see - Santa Claus.

On board, he hands out silver bells, just like in the story.

"As you know in the story, if you don't hear that bell anymore, then you don't believe," Jablecki explained. "He says in the story, 'The bell still rings for me because you believe.' The bell will always ring for me."

The Cape Cod Polar Express Train Ride is running now through December 23rd. For more information, click here.