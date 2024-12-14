Families enjoy festive ride on Polar Express at Boston's South Station for holiday season

Polar Express makes stop at Boston South Station for kids, families to enjoy

BOSTON - It was the trip of a lifetime for hundreds of Boston-area children aboard the "North Pole Express" at the South Station.

A Fairmount line Commuter Rail train transformed into an express train with the "North Pole" as the only stop. The event is put on by the MBTA and Keolis to benefit children served by greater-Boston area non-profits.

MBTA general manager Phil Eng attended the event, noting that it brought out the best in the community.

"It''s about memories, it's about community, it's about family, and I'm blessed to be a part of this community," said Eng to a crowd of families.

Excitement filled the air as children of all ages awaited to board the train to Santa's home. For mom, Shannon Raeke, having the opportunity to ride the North Pole Express is something she doesn't take for granted.

Her son won the tickets in a school raffle, and she was so excited to join him for the ride.

"I've always heard about this event and I've never been able to go," said Raeke.

Now getting the chance to see the action in person, she has quickly become a fan.

Her son, Kumari, might be an even bigger fan of the day's festivities.

"Any train that's passing, we're always looking at the trains," Raeke said. "We've watched Polar Express probably 20 times this season."

Kids and parents were invited to wear pajamas and sing holiday songs. They also got to meet Santa and enjoy hot chocolate and cookies aboard the North Pole Express.

The event also featured a top-tier guest list, including speakers such as District Attorney Kevin Hayden, State Senator Liz Miranda, and several members of the Boston City Council.