Pod of stranded dolphins rescued on Cape Cod

WEST DENNIS – Several dolphins are swimming freely off Cape Cod after being rescued near West Dennis Beach.

They were part of a pod of 16 dolphins that were stranded when they swam too close to shore.

A pod of stranded dolphins on West Dennis Beach. IFAW

International Fund for Animal Welfare (IFAW) workers and volunteers rushed to the scene to get the eight stranded dolphins off the beach.

They were also able to coax some nearby dolphins back out into deeper water.