Watch CBS News
Local News

Pod of stranded dolphins rescued on Cape Cod

By CBSBoston.com Staff

/ CBS Boston

WEST DENNIS – Several dolphins are swimming freely off Cape Cod after being rescued near West Dennis Beach.

They were part of a pod of 16 dolphins that were stranded when they swam too close to shore.

dolphins-3-credit-ifaw.jpg
A pod of stranded dolphins on West Dennis Beach. IFAW

International Fund for Animal Welfare (IFAW) workers and volunteers rushed to the scene to get the eight stranded dolphins off the beach.

They were also able to coax some nearby dolphins back out into deeper water.

CBSBoston.com Staff
cbs4-wbz-logo-horizontal.jpg

The CBS Boston team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBoston.com.

First published on November 21, 2022 / 6:45 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.