Plympton farmer readies for fall with annual corn maze

PLYMPTON - Technically, fall starts September 22, but at Sauchuk Farm in Plympton, they're more than ready.

"We will be sold out pretty much every day from our past experience," said farm owner Scott Sauchuk. He's putting the finishing touches on his popular corn maze ahead of opening weekend. He's been preparing for this since last winter.

"February, March, we come up with the concept. And then we plant it in the middle of June," said Sauchuk.

David Ortiz is the theme at this year's Sauchuk Corn Maze in Plympton. CBS Boston

Since opening in 2007, those concepts include Tom Brady, the Girl Scouts, and this year's tribute to a Red Sox legend.

"It's David Ortiz with his signature pointing to the sky and the number 34 on his jersey. There's a baseball diamond out there with a baseball and a 'HOF' standing for Hall of Fame 2022," said Sauchuk.

The average time it takes to get through the maze is about 40 minutes, but according to Head Corn Cop Sherry Cote, "Hours if they really get lost." That's when Sherry steps in to assist, sharing, "The people, they're just so happy when I help them out if they can't find their way out."

The corn maze is open on the weekends from September 17- October 30.

"Farming can be kind of laborious," said Sauchuk,"but when it comes to the corn maze it's totally different. It's fun. People are walking around with smiles on their faces; children are having fun; adults are having fun; there's so much to do."