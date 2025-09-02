Counselor accused of taking inappropriate photos of boy at Massachusetts summer camp

A Plymouth camp counselor is accused of taking inappropriate photos of a 7-year-old boy in his care last month.

Prosecutors say 20-year-old Bradley Collins was arraigned in Plymouth District Court on charges of Indecent Assault & Battery on a Child Under 14, Photographing Sexual or Intimate Parts of a Child, and Child in Nude, Lascivious Pose/Exhibit.

Investigators said he took the inappropriate photos of the boy in a classroom while working at summer camp, then investigators say he told the child not to tell anyone what happened.

The Executive Directors at the Boys and Girls Club of Plymouth said this is the first time they've had an incident like this in 20 years and the club does several background checks, including a fingerprint check and a national check, before hiring anyone.

In a letter to parents, Executive Director Garreth Lynch said, "We are vigilant and very serious about protecting our children. There was a violation of our Prime Directive, the Rule of Three. There must be two counselors accompanying every child anywhere in the building, or two children with a counselor. One-on-one behavior is not tolerated and is grounds for immediate dismissal from employment here."

Adding in the letter, "Beginning immediately, we will be installing more cameras to cover every space in this building."

Officials said Collins was initially a volunteer from Oct. 2023 to Aug. 2024, before becoming a staff member from Sept. 2024 to Aug. 2025, when he was then fired.

Collins pleaded not guilty to all charges and was released after posting a $15,000 cash bail.

He was ordered to have no contact with the victim and have no contact with any underage children and wear a GPS monitor.

He will return to court on Oct. 2.