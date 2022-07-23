Watch CBS News
Local News

Plymouth family displaced after house fire

By CBSBoston.com Staff

/ CBS Boston

Plymouth home badly damaged by fire
Plymouth home badly damaged by fire 00:20

PLYMOUTH -- A Plymouth family is displaced after a fire badly damaged their home on Friday. Responding crews did their best to put out the flames while also dealing with the heat. 

Firefighters were called to Thompson Circle shortly after 6 p.m. At that time, heavy fire was coming out of an attached garage and extending to the house. 

Due to the heat, additional firefighters were called to provide relief, the Plymouth Fire Department said. Some firefighters from Bourne also responded. 

The fire was under control within an hour but crews remained there until at least 9 p.m. to put out hot spots. 

No injuries were reported. The family was not home when the fire broke out. 

The cause of the fire is under investigation. 

CBSBoston.com Staff
cbs4-wbz-logo-horizontal.jpg

The CBS Boston team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBoston.com.

First published on July 23, 2022 / 10:46 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.