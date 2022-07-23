Plymouth family displaced after house fire

PLYMOUTH -- A Plymouth family is displaced after a fire badly damaged their home on Friday. Responding crews did their best to put out the flames while also dealing with the heat.

Firefighters were called to Thompson Circle shortly after 6 p.m. At that time, heavy fire was coming out of an attached garage and extending to the house.

Due to the heat, additional firefighters were called to provide relief, the Plymouth Fire Department said. Some firefighters from Bourne also responded.

The fire was under control within an hour but crews remained there until at least 9 p.m. to put out hot spots.

No injuries were reported. The family was not home when the fire broke out.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.