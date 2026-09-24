Plymouth braces for nor'easter, coastal flooding and possible power outages: "Batten down the hatches"

With a potential nor'easter heading for Massachusetts this weekend, Plymouth town officials are encouraging residents to pull their boats out of the water as soon as they can.

"We're preparing for coastal flooding, high winds, heavy rains and we all know, we've been doing this long enough, that when we get a combination of high winds and heavy rain we will expect serious power outages," said Derek Brindisi, the Plymouth Town Manager.

Authorities are reminding boat owners to wear lifejackets while pulling their boats out of the water because conditions are already rough.

Boats in Plymouth Harbor on Sept. 24, 2026. CBS Boston

"It's going to be a good storm," said Noah Grey, a lobsterman, who was up early Thursday morning getting his boats ready before the wind gets worse. "I'll put an extra mooring line on and just batten down the hatches and let it blow," he said.

The town is ramping up their staffing to respond to power outages and any potential emergencies. They're also asking residents to do what they can to get ready.

"Go to the grocery store. Get any provisions you need in advance and those folks that are at high risk for power outages, have a plan in place," said Brindisi.

Restaurants are putting away their patio furniture, and homeowners are also taking steps to keep their belongings safe.

"I'll bring my plants in probably. The mums will get blown away," said Denise Arthurs, who was among many people out along the water Thursday morning, getting in a walk before hunkering down.

"It's been windy for a couple days so I can just imagine what it will be like tomorrow and Saturday," said Arthurs.

Community members are encouraged to follow the Plymouth Office of Emergency Management Facebook page for important safety tips and the latest inclement weather updates. Updates will also be posted on the Plymouth Fire Department and Town of Plymouth websites to ensure everyone stays informed.