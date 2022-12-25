Vacant home on Plum Island suffers damage during winter storm
NEWBURYPORT — A vacant home on Plum Island was damaged during Friday's storm.
Newburyport Acting Chief Stephen Bradbury said the rear of the house on 73rd Street was washed away around 10:30 a.m. as the storm intensified, but nobody was hurt.
"The house is not occupied and has long been a victim of ongoing erosion on Plum Island," Bradbury said.
A safety perimeter now exists around the house and the city says the owners were already planning to demolish the structure at some point next year.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.