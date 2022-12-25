Vacant home on Plum Island suffers damage during winter storm

NEWBURYPORT — A vacant home on Plum Island was damaged during Friday's storm.

Newburyport Acting Chief Stephen Bradbury said the rear of the house on 73rd Street was washed away around 10:30 a.m. as the storm intensified, but nobody was hurt.

"The house is not occupied and has long been a victim of ongoing erosion on Plum Island," Bradbury said.

John Guilfoil

A safety perimeter now exists around the house and the city says the owners were already planning to demolish the structure at some point next year.