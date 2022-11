BOSTON - P!NK is coming to Boston next summer.

P!NK and her Summer Carnival 2023 tour will stop at Fenway Park on July 31, 2023. She'll be joined by Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo, Grouplove, and KidCutUp.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on the Red Sox website on Monday, November 21 at 10 a.m.