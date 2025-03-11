Pink House in Newbury demolished after push to preserve century-old landmark

The Pink House is no more. The century-old home in Newbury located off the Plum Island Turnpike was reduced to rubble by demolition crews Tuesday morning.

Some community members in recent years rallied to prevent the destruction of what they called a "beloved iconic landmark," with one donor pledging up to $1 million to preserve the two-story home that has been vacant for decades. But the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service said the home contained asbestos that could threaten the surrounding marsh, and declared last year that it would have to be demolished.

Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey stepped in last October to give the Pink House a temporary reprieve in hopes of figuring out a way to save the landmark or move it while protecting the environment. But the last-ditch effort was unsuccessful.

The Pink House in Newbury iStockphoto

"After a thorough and collaborative effort among all parties, relocation of the structure ultimately could not be accomplished," the governor said in a statement. "Though the house will be removed, we remain committed to working together to evaluate additional steps we can take to ensure that the legacy of the Pink House will endure."

The Pink House story

Historians say the home built in 1925 became popular thanks to its storied reputation as a "spite house." According to urban legend, a woman divorcing her husband demanded that he build her an exact replica of their Newburyport house. But she didn't specify where the home had to be, so he supposedly built the house on a marsh with saltwater plumbing.

"The Pink House is an iconic part of the Plum Island landscape that has inspired artists, attracted tourists, and warmed the hearts of residents for almost a century," state Rep. Kristin Kassner, a Hamilton Democrat, said in a statement. "I wish we had been able to prevail, but there were too many obstacles to overcome."