Pine-Sol recall: 37 million bottles of cleaner may contain bacteria

By CBSBoston.com Staff

/ CBS Boston

Clorox is recalling some scented Pine-Sol products
OAKLAND, Calif. - Clorox is recalling 37 million bottles of Pine-Sol cleaners because they may contain bacteria.

A recall notice posted by the Consumer Product Safety commission on Tuesday said the affected products could contain a bacteria that is commonly found in soil and water. While healthy people shouldn't be affected by it, those with weakened immune symptoms could come down with a serious infection if the Pseudomonas aeruginosa bacteria enters their body.

Several varieties of the colorful cleaners are being recalled, including multi-surface cleaners in Lavender Clean, Sparkling Wave and lemon Fresh scents, CloroxPro Pine-Sol Cleaners in Lavender Clean, Sparkling Wave, Lemon Fresh and Orange Energy scents, and Clorox Professional Pine-Sol Lemon Fresh Cleaners. The recall does not include Original Pine-Sol (Pine scent).

The recalled products were produced by Clorox at a Georgia facility between January 2021 and September 2022, and sold online and at retailers nationwide. They have date codes starting with "A4" and a five-digit number less than 22249.

So far, no illnesses have been reported in connection with the recall. But customers are advised to immediately stop using and throw away the recalled products, and contact Pine-Sol for a refund. 

Click here for complete recall information.

First published on October 26, 2022 / 8:43 AM

