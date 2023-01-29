Watch CBS News
Pilot injured in small plane crash at Hartford airport

HARTFORD, Conn. - One person has been injured in a small plane crash at the Hartford-Brainard Airport on Saturday afternoon.

A small plane crashed shortly after takeoff at Hartford-Brainard Airport. WFSB-CT

The four-passenger prop plane went down shortly after take-off. The pilot was the only person onboard. He was ejected from the cockpit and transported to the hospital with burns and broken bones.

The accident is still under investigation.

