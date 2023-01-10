Petunia the pig brought home by police after blocking NH ski trail

JACKSON, N.H. - A little pig named Petunia is back home after hitting the slopes in New Hampshire on Monday.

The signs at the Windy Hill trail clearly state no dogs - but they don't say anything about pigs.

"This is truly a first for me," an officer with the Jackson Police Department wrote. "Received a call of a Pig blocking the XC ski trails!"

The officer got the pig to cooperate by offering up an apple, and getting a leash on her. Petunia was led back to her home, where she was ready for a nap.

Petunia the pig takes a nap. Jackson Police Department

"That will do pig," police said.