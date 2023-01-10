Watch CBS News
Petunia the pig brought home by police after blocking NH ski trail

JACKSON, N.H. -  A little pig named Petunia is back home after hitting the slopes in New Hampshire on Monday.

The signs at the Windy Hill trail clearly state no dogs - but they don't say anything about pigs.

"This is truly a first for me," an officer with the Jackson Police Department wrote. "Received a call of a Pig blocking the XC ski trails!"

This is truly a first for me...Received a call of a Pig blocking the XC ski trails! Suspect in custody and returned home...Petunia, you're on the list...

Posted by Jackson Police Department NH on Monday, January 9, 2023

The officer got the pig to cooperate by offering up an apple, and getting a leash on her. Petunia was led back to her home, where she was ready for a nap.

pig-sleep.jpg
Petunia the pig takes a nap.  Jackson Police Department

"That will do pig," police said.

First published on January 10, 2023 / 3:02 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

