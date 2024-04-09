Pictures of the 2024 solar eclipse from around New England
BOSTON - The total solar eclipse was a stunning sight for millions in North America, and especially in New England. Take a look at some of the best eclipse pictures from Maine, New Hampshire, Vermont and Massachusetts as the moon crossed in front of the sun.
Maine solar eclipse pictures
Maine turned out to be among the best spots for eclipse viewing in all of America, with clear skies and one of the longest totality observation times.
Several people hiked through the snow to the summit of Saddleback Mountain along the Appalachian Trail to get as close as possible to the eclipse.
Skiers at Sugarloaf Mountain got a "once-in-a-lifetime" view of totality.
A crowd also lined the streets in Houlton to experience 3 minutes and 20 seconds of totality. The town on the border with Canada was the last in the continental U.S. to see the eclipse.
Vermont solar eclipse pictures
There were some clouds in Vermont for the eclipse, but that didn't stop the stunning show from unfolding.
In Burlington, tourist Bryan Doss from New York got some up-close views of the eclipse with his camera setup.
New Hampshire solar eclipse pictures
WBZ-TV captured the moment of totality in Lancaster, New Hampshire.
Stars and planets could be seen as day turned to night for a few seconds.
New England's highest peak just missed out on totality, but Mount Washington Observatory still got a great view of a 99.97% eclipse.
Massachusetts solar eclipse photos
While Massachusetts was not in the path of totality this time, people still grabbed their eclipse glasses to get a view of the sun as the sky dimmed on Monday afternoon.
Boston Common was especially crowded for partial eclipse viewing.
And thousands showed up at the EcoTarium science museum in Worcester for an educational eclipse experience complete with telescopes and sundials.