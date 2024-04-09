Pictures of the 2024 solar eclipse from around New England

Watch the moment the solar eclipse reached totality in New Hampshire

BOSTON - The total solar eclipse was a stunning sight for millions in North America, and especially in New England. Take a look at some of the best eclipse pictures from Maine, New Hampshire, Vermont and Massachusetts as the moon crossed in front of the sun.

Maine solar eclipse pictures

Maine turned out to be among the best spots for eclipse viewing in all of America, with clear skies and one of the longest totality observation times.

Several people hiked through the snow to the summit of Saddleback Mountain along the Appalachian Trail to get as close as possible to the eclipse.

A family watches the moon move in front of the sun from the Appalachian Trail near the summit of Saddleback Mountain, Monday, April 8, 2024, near Rangeley, Maine. Robert F. Bukaty / AP

Skiers and hikers take in the eclipse view from the Appalachian Trail at the summit of Saddleback Mountain near Rangeley, Maine. Robert F. Bukaty / AP

Skiers at Sugarloaf Mountain got a "once-in-a-lifetime" view of totality.

The total eclipse from Sugarloaf Mountain Nathaniel Kaye

A crowd also lined the streets in Houlton to experience 3 minutes and 20 seconds of totality. The town on the border with Canada was the last in the continental U.S. to see the eclipse.

People watch as the eclipse enters umbra on April 08, 2024 in Houlton, Maine. Joe Raedle / Getty Images

The sun reaches totality during the eclipse on April 08, 2024 in Houlton, Maine. Alex Wong / Getty Images

Vermont solar eclipse pictures

There were some clouds in Vermont for the eclipse, but that didn't stop the stunning show from unfolding.

The moon crosses in front of the sun during the Great North American Solar Eclipse on April 08, 2024 in Lake Carmi, Vermont. Noam Galai/Getty Images

In Burlington, tourist Bryan Doss from New York got some up-close views of the eclipse with his camera setup.

The sun peeks out from behind the moon during the eclipse in Burlington, Vermont. Bryan Doss

An up-close view of the eclipse from Burlington, Vermont. Bryan Doss

New Hampshire solar eclipse pictures

WBZ-TV captured the moment of totality in Lancaster, New Hampshire.

Eclipse totality in Lancaster, New Hampshire CBS Boston

Stars and planets could be seen as day turned to night for a few seconds.

Day turned to night as the solar eclipse reached totality in Lancaster, New Hampshire. Posted by WBZ / CBS News Boston on Monday, April 8, 2024

New England's highest peak just missed out on totality, but Mount Washington Observatory still got a great view of a 99.97% eclipse.

The partial eclipse above Mount Washington Mount Washington Observatory

Massachusetts solar eclipse photos

While Massachusetts was not in the path of totality this time, people still grabbed their eclipse glasses to get a view of the sun as the sky dimmed on Monday afternoon.

A walker checking her phone at the start of the solar eclipse at Bunker Hill Monument. Matthew J. Lee/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

Boston Common was especially crowded for partial eclipse viewing.

A crowd gathers on Boston Common to view the solar eclipse. Jack Kaplan/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

And thousands showed up at the EcoTarium science museum in Worcester for an educational eclipse experience complete with telescopes and sundials.

Thousands decided to experience the Solar Eclipse at the EcoTarium Museum of Science and Nature in Worcester on Monday. CBS Boston