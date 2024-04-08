When will the next total solar eclipse be visible in Massachusetts?

Extended coverage of the 2024 solar eclipse in New England

Extended coverage of the 2024 solar eclipse in New England

Extended coverage of the 2024 solar eclipse in New England

BOSTON - Did you catch a glimpse of the eclipse Monday? If you were lucky enough to get in the path of totality, I am guessing you may already be jonesing for the next show! It is truly a once in a lifetime experience...or is it?

Believe it or not, total solar eclipses actually occur quite frequently on Earth. The tough part is getting within the narrow path cast by the moon's shadow.

Future solar eclipses

If you are willing to travel, there are several opportunities in just the next few years...

August 12, 2026...Path of totality through Spain and Greenland

August 2, 2027...Path of totality through northern Africa

July 22, 2028...Path of totality through Australia

Nov 25, 2030...Path of totality through Southern Africa and Australia

And the beat goes on!

Next total solar eclipses in the United States

If you are looking for the next total solar eclipse in the United States, you have to wait 20 years...

On August 23, 2044 the path of totality will start in Greenland, travel through Canada and end right around sunset in parts of North Dakota and Montana.

The very next year, on August 12, 2045 we get treated again!

U.S. cities in the path of totality include Reno, NV, Salt Lake City, UT, Tulsa, OK, and Orlando FL!

The next total solar eclipse in New England

Ok, here's the bad news...the next total solar eclipse in New England won't be for another 55 years!

On May 1, 2079 we get a rare "sunrise eclipse"!

It begins in Pennsylvania and New Jersey and travels through New York City and Boston! Book your rooftop spots now!

A NASA map of the 2079 eclipse Fred Espenak, NASA/GSFC

Sorry, can't give you a weather forecast for that one just yet. You'll have to check back later ...