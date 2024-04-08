When will the next total solar eclipse be visible in Massachusetts?
BOSTON - Did you catch a glimpse of the eclipse Monday? If you were lucky enough to get in the path of totality, I am guessing you may already be jonesing for the next show! It is truly a once in a lifetime experience...or is it?
Believe it or not, total solar eclipses actually occur quite frequently on Earth. The tough part is getting within the narrow path cast by the moon's shadow.
Future solar eclipses
If you are willing to travel, there are several opportunities in just the next few years...
August 12, 2026...Path of totality through Spain and Greenland
August 2, 2027...Path of totality through northern Africa
July 22, 2028...Path of totality through Australia
Nov 25, 2030...Path of totality through Southern Africa and Australia
And the beat goes on!
Next total solar eclipses in the United States
If you are looking for the next total solar eclipse in the United States, you have to wait 20 years...
On August 23, 2044 the path of totality will start in Greenland, travel through Canada and end right around sunset in parts of North Dakota and Montana.
The very next year, on August 12, 2045 we get treated again!
U.S. cities in the path of totality include Reno, NV, Salt Lake City, UT, Tulsa, OK, and Orlando FL!
The next total solar eclipse in New England
Ok, here's the bad news...the next total solar eclipse in New England won't be for another 55 years!
On May 1, 2079 we get a rare "sunrise eclipse"!
It begins in Pennsylvania and New Jersey and travels through New York City and Boston! Book your rooftop spots now!
Sorry, can't give you a weather forecast for that one just yet. You'll have to check back later ...