Thousands celebrate solar eclipse at specialized viewing area at Worcester EcoTarium

WORCESTER - Thousands decided to experience the solar eclipse at the EcoTarium Museum of Science and Nature in Worcester on Monday.

"This is the perfect spot to witness it. We are on the sundial plaza at the EcoTarium. We specifically don't have tree coverage here for solar viewing, we have mounts for telescopes all around the sundial, and our professional museum staff will help the public enjoy it," President and CEO Noreen Smith said.

Sixteen-year-old Dianalease Santiago is in the 11th grade. She took the day off of school to experience this science lessons outside the classroom with her four siblings and parents.

"It's a very incredible experience to see and I know the next eclipse is gonna be in many years," Santiago said.

Educators are providing insight at education tables that were set up all around the plaza, teaching the public about the different aspects of our solar climate and the scientific importance of the eclipse.

"To think about how far away our sun is and then to think that something like our moon can block off that light is a mind boggling thought," educator JoAnn Adams said.

Some people in Worcester camped out for hours while others dressed up for the occasion. But everyone, young and old used their certified solar eclipse viewing glasses to take it all in.

The next solar eclipse in Massachusetts will be in 2079.