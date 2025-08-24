Man killed in violent crash after "confrontation" at nearby Dollar Tree in Raynham, Massachusetts

One person is dead and another person is critically injured after a violent crash involving a pickup truck Sunday night in Raynham, Massachusetts.

Police said they received a 911 call at 8:12 p.m. Sunday for the report of a person driving "erratically" near South Street West. Police then received a report that a pickup truck crashed into a tree on the same street. On the scene, debris was scattered all across the road and one of the pickup's back wheels was torn off.

Police said the crash happened after some sort of confrontation happened at a Dollar Tree store just up the road from where the crash happened.

The driver of the pickup, a 31-year-old man, was killed in the crash. The only passenger, a 33-year-old woman, was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. Neither victim has been identified.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation. No other information was immediately available.

Raynham is in Bristol County and is located about 34 miles south of Boston.