PHOTOS: Brigham & Women's Hospital NICU babies celebrate first Valentine's Day

BOSTON - These might be the most adorable Valentines you'll see today.

Brigham & Women's Hospital shared photos Tuesday of babies in the NICU celebrating their first Valentine's Day.

"Although they won't be eating any chocolate, these sweet faces will be getting lots of love & melting some hearts today!" the hospital said.

Check out the precious photos below:

photo1.jpg
Brigham & Women's Hospital
photo2.jpg
Brigham and Women's Hospital
photo3.jpg
Brigham and Women's Hospital
photo4.jpg
Brigham & Women's Hospital
photo5.jpg
Brigham & Women's Hospital
photo7.jpg
Brigham and Women's Hospital
photo8.jpg
Brigham and Women's Hospital
photo9.jpg
Brigham and Women's Hospital
photo10.jpg
Brigham and Women's Hospital
First published on February 14, 2023 / 9:15 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

