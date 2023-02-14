PHOTOS: Brigham & Women's Hospital NICU babies celebrate first Valentine's Day

BOSTON - These might be the most adorable Valentines you'll see today.

Brigham & Women's Hospital shared photos Tuesday of babies in the NICU celebrating their first Valentine's Day.

"Although they won't be eating any chocolate, these sweet faces will be getting lots of love & melting some hearts today!" the hospital said.

Check out the precious photos below:

Brigham & Women's Hospital

