PHOTOS: Brigham & Women's Hospital NICU babies celebrate first Valentine's Day
BOSTON - These might be the most adorable Valentines you'll see today.
Brigham & Women's Hospital shared photos Tuesday of babies in the NICU celebrating their first Valentine's Day.
"Although they won't be eating any chocolate, these sweet faces will be getting lots of love & melting some hearts today!" the hospital said.
Check out the precious photos below:
