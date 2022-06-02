Watch CBS News
Local News

Student arrested with loaded gun at Phoenix Charter Academy in Chelsea

By CBSBoston.com Staff

/ CBS Boston

Chelsea Police arrest 16-year-old boy with gun at school
Chelsea Police arrest 16-year-old boy with gun at school 00:22

CHELSEA – A 16-year-old boy was arrested at Phoenix Charter Academy in Chelsea on Thursday after he was allegedly carrying a loaded 9mm gun in his waistband.

It happened around 2:30 p.m. at the school on Hawthorne Street.

School administrators took the handgun from the student and police responded to take him into custody.

No one was hurt during the incident and no students or staff members were threatened, police said.

The school was not put on lockdown. 

A source told WBZ-TV chief investigative reporter Cheryl Fiandaca that police ran the gun through its system and it comes back as not registered in Massachusetts. Police are working with the ATF to trace the serial number for more information, the source said.

CBSBoston.com Staff
cbs4-wbz-logo-horizontal.jpg

The CBS Boston team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBoston.com.

First published on June 2, 2022 / 4:10 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.